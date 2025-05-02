NBC's coverage of Kentucky Derby has grown and evolved as it gears up for its 25th Run for the Roses

When NBC carried the Kentucky Derby for the first time in 2001, the broadcast lasted only 90 minutes.
On Saturday, when it carries the Run for the Roses for the 25th time, 90 minutes wouldn't be enough for all the feature stories that will run leading up to post time.
NBC Sports will present 12 1/2 hours of coverage across two days on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. There will be five hours for Friday's Kentucky Oaks on USA Network and Peacock. Saturday's coverage begins on USA Network at noon ET before moving to NBC at 2:30 p.m. while Peacock will stream all 7 1/2 hours.
''So much has changed since we first started in 2001. At that time, we thought 90 minutes to cover a two-minute race. How are we going to fill all this time? Now we are still trying to figure out how we're going to get this story in and that story in because there are so many great stories to tell,'' said Donna Brothers, the only member of the broadcast team involved with all 25 Derbys on NBC.
NBC has done five hours of coverage on the main network on Derby Day since 2018. Sam Flood, the executive producer and president of NBC Sports Production, said the true evolution behind adding more hours while making the coverage appeal to a cross-section of viewers began after he produced his first Derby in 2006.
''I remember getting done with the show, which I think was two hours. I kept thinking, we can do so much more,'' Flood said. ''There are so many assets here that should be showcased, and that's when we started blowing it out, adding more hours and slowly shifting more and more hours on to NBC and off the cable platforms.''
The expansion has also included the Kentucky Oaks. It started airing on Bravo in 2009 before moving to the NBC Sports Network and then USA Network.
The Derby broadcast has evolved into one of the most diverse sports events that NBC does yearly and is on par with the Olympics, which it carries once every two years, and the Super Bowl, which it has once every four years.