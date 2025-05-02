NBC's coverage of Kentucky Derby has grown and evolved as it gears up for its 25th Run for the Roses

''I like to look at it from a broad perspective to make sure there's not too much of one color in one area, and every color is kind of represented across the show so that if you're watching it, you're getting a little bit of a taste of everything,'' she said. ''One color could be a fashion element, one could be Kornacki's insights, one could be an interview with a horseman. I try to look at it in a holistic way like that.''