Omar Marmoush scores stunning goal as Kevin De Bruyne says goodbye to Man City

MANCHESTER, England — Omar Marmoush's stunning long-range strike upstaged Kevin De Bruyne on the Manchester City great's Etihad farewell.
Marmoush let fly from around 30 yards (meters) to put City ahead in its 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.
The victory moved Pep Guardiola's team up to third in the standings and left Champions League qualification in its own hands heading into the last round of the season.
De Bruyne was making his final home appearance for City before leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the season.
After a trophy-laden 10 years, the Belgium international was greeted with a huge banner declaring him ''King Kev'' and given a standing ovation when he was substituted off in the second half.
But it was Marmoush's goal after 14 minutes that lit up the match as his dipping shot clipped the post before crashing into the top corner.
It was the type of goal that De Bruyne would have been proud of in a career that has seen him score numerous spectacular strikes of his own.
De Bruyne missed a glorious chance to cap his farewell with a goal when missing an open net from close range — shooting against the bar.