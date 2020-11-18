The Wolves will be setting their future course based on what they do with the No. 1 overall pick in tonight's NBA draft.

In addition, two former Minnesota high school stars could be taken in the first round, and a couple others are considered NBA prospects for the 2020-21 season.

Here's are a guide to keeping up with the draft.

TV/radio: ESPN, NBATV at 6:30 p.m. (First pick at 7 p.m.); XM radio Ch. 86, Sirius Ch. 207.

Star Tribune Timberwolves page

Star Tribune on Twitter: Chris Hine | Marcus Fuller | Michael Rand | Kent Youngblood

Marcus Fuller's mock draft

Vote: What should the Wolves do with the top pick?

Five draftees with Minnesota ties

StribSports Live: What will the Wolves do?

On the Wolves' other first-round pick

More pre-draft coverage:

Wolves' choices will chart their future

No. 1 pick options: A, B, C or none of the above

Souhan: Wolves should take the safe pick, best fit

Oturu should be first Gopher drafted since 2004

Reaching peak strength is Tre Jones's goal

Pascucci is Wolves's go-to guy







