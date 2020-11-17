The biggest decision of Gersson Rosas' tenure as Timberwolves president is arriving on Wednesday night.

Will the Wolves trade the No. 1 overall pick? And if they keep it, who will they pick between Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball or even James Wiseman?

Chris Hine and Michael Rand break down the options and implications on a new StribSports Live.

