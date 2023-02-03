Despite a strong December and January, Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves did not make the cut as a Western Conference All-Star.

When the league revealed the reserves for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Oklahoma City's Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Portland's Damian Lillard and Memphis' Ja Morant were guards chosen ahead of Edwards.

The Wolves guard made a strong push for consideration thanks to how he has played since Karl-Anthony Towns went out because of a right calf injury on Nov. 28.

There is still a chance Edwards can earn a spot if another player bows out of the game. The coaches selected the All-Star reserves after a combination of fans, media and players voted on the starters.

In 21 games before Towns' injury, Edwards was averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists on a true shooting percentage of .564. True shooting percentage is an advanced shooting statistic that weighs the value of three-pointers and free throws in its metrics.

After Towns' injury, a span of 33 games, Edwards has averaged 26.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists with a true shooting percentage of .577. Not only has the third-year pro taken on more responsibility in the Wolves offense, he has also been a more efficient player of late.

Overall, Edwards averages 24.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists on a true-shooting percentage of .572.

But his surge was not enough to beat out his competition in the Western Conference for All-Star spots. Paul George (Clippers), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Blazers), Domantas Sabonis (Kings), Paul George (Clippers) and Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) were also chosen.

The general belief was that one of the last slots in the West would come down to Edwards versus Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox, but neither made the team.

A major reason the Wolves wanted Edwards to be an All-Star was because he has played in every game for them this season. For a lot of January, Edwards played through a sore left hip after taking a hard fall against Milwaukee on Dec. 30. Edwards leads the league in minutes played with 1,976.6.

George, for instance, has played in only 37 of 54 games.

"Plays every night. When he's out there, he's a two-way player," coach Chris Finch said recently of Edwards. "Gives you a chance to win. I think he's grown his game to being way more complete than just a scorer. His efficiency in scoring is starting to pick up. To me, I think he's put together an All-Star season so far."

Not everyone agreed.

The Eastern Conference All-Stars: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Kevin Durant (Nets), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers), Kyrie Irving (Nets), Joel Embiid (76ers), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Bam Adebayo (Heat), Julius Randle (Knicks), DeMar DeRozan (Bulls), Jrue Holiday (Bucks), Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers).

The Western Conference All-Stars: LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Zion Williamson (Pelicans), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Domantas Sabonis (Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Jazz), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Paul George (Clippers), Ja Morant (Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Blazers) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder).