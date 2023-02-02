Stephen Curry lit up Target Center in the first half to give Golden State the lead. D'Angelo Russell and Naz Reid caught fire in the fourth to bring the Timberwolves back. It added up to the second overtime game for the Wolves in as many nights.

This time, the Wolves prevailed for a thrilling 119-114 victory.

After leading the Wolves back in the fourth, Russell fouled out with 4 minutes, 22 seconds to play in overtime after picking up two quick fouls. But the Wolves pulled ahead 115-112 with 1 minute, 43 seconds left on buckets from Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards as the Warriors went cold. The Wolves closed it out when Reid rebounded his own miss for a clinching dunk and the win.

The Wolves trailed by 11 entering the fourth quarter after struggling offensively in the third. Russell checked back in and started raining threes. Russell hit four threes over the first six minutes of the fourth and the Wolves used a 17-4 burst to take a 103-102 lead with 5 minutes, 33 seconds remaining.

Neither team led by more than one until Naz Reid buried a three to make it 110-108 with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining. Curry missed his chance to give Golden State the lead late but the Wolves had a messed up final possession of regulation as Russell missed a desperation heave.

Russell finished with 29 while Reid had 24 starting for the injured Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness). Anthony Edwards finished with 27 on 26 shots but had key buckets in overtime. Curry had 29.

With Gobert out Golden State didn't have much trouble scoring from the start as they posted 71 first-half points. Curry posted 21 on five threes in the first two quarters.

The Wolves matched the Warriors' firepower early as Edwards posted 12 points and three assists. They even jumped out to a 16-8 lead, then Chef Curry got cooking with 21 first-half points.

Golden State maintained that lead through much of the third as the scoring slowed for both teams. The Wolves trailed just 93-82 after three, but the building was lifeless in part because of all the points the Wolves left on the floor. They were 7-for-24 from the field and shot 13-for-24 at the free-throw line. But Russell checked back in to start the fourth and gave them the life the needed.