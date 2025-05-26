National Spelling Bee champions say it set them up for success: 'You attain a level of mastery'

Joanne Lagatta arrived at the University of Wisconsin in 1995 with a flawless academic record and an achievement on her resumé that she didn't like to talk about — but that no other undergrad on the sprawling Madison campus could claim: Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.
The bee winner in 1991 at age 13, Lagatta nonetheless struggled adjusting to life outside her rural hometown of Clintonville, Wisconsin — until she got a push from a professor who was a devoted spelling-bee fan.
''I went in thinking I was a smart kid who had won a National Spelling Bee, and I must be able to compete with the highest-level academic kids. I signed up for a bunch of advanced classes I clearly had no place being in. I thought I was going to fail my chemistry class,'' Lagatta says. ''I went to my professor. He stared me down and said, ‘I know who you are. I know what you're capable of. You are not failing my class.' He pushed me through that class. I certainly didn't get an A, but I didn't fail.''
Lagatta, now 47, turned out fine. She's a neonatologist at Children's Wisconsin, a hospital in Milwaukee. And like many former champions of the National Spelling Bee — which celebrates its 100th anniversary when it starts Tuesday at a convention center outside Washington — she says the competition changed her life for the better because it taught her she could do hard things.
Winners of the spelling bee aren't celebrities, exactly. Those who competed before it was televised by ESPN — it now airs on Scripps-owned ION — aren't often recognized by strangers. But they have to accept being known forever for something they accomplished in middle school. Google any past bee champion, and it's one of the first things that pops up.
Many past champions have remained involved with the bee. Jacques Bailly, the 1980 champion, is the bee's longtime pronouncer. Paige Kimble, who won a year later, ran the bee as executive director from 1996-2020. Vanya Shivashankar, the 2015 co-champ, returns each spring as master of ceremonies, and her older sister, Kavya, is one of several former champs on the panel that selects words for the competition.
Even for those former champs who've moved on entirely, the competition has remained a cornerstone of their lives. The Associated Press spoke to seven champs about their membership in this exclusive club.
The surgeon