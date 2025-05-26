National Spelling Bee champions say it set them up for success: 'You attain a level of mastery'

''I went in thinking I was a smart kid who had won a National Spelling Bee, and I must be able to compete with the highest-level academic kids. I signed up for a bunch of advanced classes I clearly had no place being in. I thought I was going to fail my chemistry class,'' Lagatta says. ''I went to my professor. He stared me down and said, ‘I know who you are. I know what you're capable of. You are not failing my class.' He pushed me through that class. I certainly didn't get an A, but I didn't fail.''