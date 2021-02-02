An 11-year-old boy shot five times alongside his mother and teenage sister implicated the man who did it before dying at the hospital, according to murder charges.

TeKeith Svyone Jones was charged in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her two children. He remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

"My heart sinks to know that a mother and her two children were taken from us in such a senseless and violent way," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. "We will do everything in our power to bring justice to the victims and our community in this case."

Court records show that Jones served more than six years in a Texas prison following a 2012 aggravated robbery conviction. He was released in August 2019 and moved to Minnesota sometime after that, but has no permanent address.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to a fourplex on the 700 block of Jessie Street around 3 p.m. Saturday after a relative entered the home and saw "blood everywhere." Just inside the door, first responders found 14-year-old La'Porsha mortally wounded on the floor, shot 10 times. Her mother, D'Zondria Wallace, lay dead on the couch with two apparent gunshot wounds.

Only Ja'Corbie, 11, was still alive. When asked who shot him, he responded: "Keith." Ja'Corbie died a few hours later in emergency surgery at Regions Hospital.

"I know that Ja'Corbie fought to stay alive to say it was his mom's boyfriend," said Jeanette Whitehall, a cousin who helped raise the kids for a year before Wallace could relocate to Minnesota. "Now Coby can rest."

Wallace, 30, had told relatives she was two months pregnant with Jones' baby. Charges make no reference to the pregnancy, nor do they mention the welfare check performed on the Payne-Phalen home by police an hour before the shooting.

Wallace previously told her mother she'd broken it off with Jones several weeks ago, but relayed concerns about his behavior.

"She was fearing for her life," Mary Wallace said in a phone interview from her home in Memphis. "He was jealous."

The man allegedly broke into D'Zondria Wallace's fourplex last week, made threats and smashed her phone before leaving. Wallace told her mother she didn't report it because she was scared.

He'd threatened her in the past and was known to carry a handgun, Mary Wallace said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back at Startribune.com

Liz Sawyer • 612-673-4648