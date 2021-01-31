St. Paul police are searching for the person who fatally shot a mother and her two children Saturday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

In a scene police described as "hellish," responders found the woman, 30, and a teenage girl dead inside their apartment on the 700 block of Jessie Street, along with a wounded boy who was rushed to Regions Hospital, where he died a few hours later.

An hour before the shooting, an officer had been called to the apartment on a welfare check and was assured by the woman who answered the door that she was all right, police said. He then left.

"This is a senseless tragedy that's left us all heartbroken — as police officers, as human beings, as members of the community," Police Chief Todd Axtell said late Saturday.

Police have not named the victims yet but relatives told the Star Tribune on Sunday that they are D'Zondria Wallace and her children, La'Porsha, 14, and Jacoebie, 11. Wallace was two months pregnant.

"I can't stop crying," her mother, Mary Wallace, said in a phone interview from her home in Memphis, Tenn. "I need justice."

D’Zondria Wallace, 30.

D'Zondria Wallace, affectionately known as "Tweety" to those closest to her, relocated to St. Paul from her hometown of Greenwood, Miss. about six months ago, hoping to build a better life for her family in Minnesota, her mother said. She'd found a job as a personal care attendant. Her daughter, a talented basketball player, was prepping for high school basketball tryouts and had dreams of one day going pro in the WNBA. Jacoebie loved video games, especially Fortnite.

On Saturday afternoon, neighbors on her street were jostled by gunfire. A nearby resident reported hearing 9-10 pops — in three separate spurts — before seeing several people running from the house.

Officers were called to the apartment just after 3 p.m. to assist paramedics with an unknown medical situation. When police arrived, they were met out front by the 911 caller, who said people were injured inside, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, the department's public information officer.

Officers found a "hellish scene" inside the apartment, Axtell wrote in an emotional Facebook post.

"Every homicide is hard, but this is especially a tough one," Ernster said. "It's tough because it involves kids and we had an officer at the home an hour before this call."

Ernster said the officer had been called to the home by an out-of-state family member who wanted a welfare check done on a female in the residence. "They wanted to make sure she was OK," Ernster said.

He said the officer spoke with the woman and she looked the officer in the eye and said, "I'm OK; tell them I'm OK."

The officer asked her if she wanted to borrow his phone to call the family herself, and she declined. In retrospect, Wallace's mother believes she may have done so under duress.

When asked whether police believe the suspect may have already been inside the home during the welfare check, Ernster said investigators are "exploring all options. Everything is on the table."

According to dispatch audio, the person who found the victims did not witness the shootings or observe anyone coming or going from the apartment.

"Our investigators are working doggedly to find who is responsible for these deaths," Ernster said late Saturday.

The deaths bring the number of 2021 homicides in St. Paul to six. St. Paul experienced 34 homicides in 2020, tying with 1992 for the grim annual record of most in a year.

Both St. Paul and Minneapolis have experienced a sharp uptick in violent crime since George Floyd's death in police custody last May and the unrest that followed.

Liz Sawyer • 612-673-4648 Twitter: @bylizsawyer