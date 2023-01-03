A 27-year-old woman was beaten to death by her boyfriend while her children were nearby in her Medina home, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Jeremiah Q. Turner, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death Thursday of Jasmine Nelson at her residence in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle.

Turner was arrested that same day and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Court records show that Turner's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault involving a different girlfriend as the victim who was pregnant at the time.

According to Tuesday's complaint:

Police went to the home regarding a medical emergency called in by Turner and saw Nelson unconscious and not breathing, and with bruises on her body. Medical responders took her to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Turner had blood on his clothes and at first said Nelson was involved in a traffic crash. Officers saw no damage to the two cars in the garage.

Officers saw blood on the floor of the main living area, in the kitchen, in the main bedroom and elsewhere. There also was diluted blood in the shower. They also located what appeared to be a metal holder for toilet paper that was broken and bloodied.

The older of Nelson's two children told officials that Turner and Nelson arrived home, and Turner ordered Nelson to go to her room. The child said Turner took Nelson's phone during an argument and hit her with a toilet paper holder.

Nelson's identity was confirmed in a Facebook posting. Official release of Nelson's name is pending from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.