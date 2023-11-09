An ambitious $242 million renovation of the main terminal concourses at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is planned through 2025, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) and Delta Air Lines announced Thursday.

The overhaul of six of the seven concourses at Terminal 1 will be the single largest interior renovation of passenger areas and concourses since the terminal opened in 1962, the MAC said in a news release.

Work on the project, which has already begun, is expected to wrap up by late 2025. Upgrades planned for Terminal 2 are not part of this project.

A new unified and modern design is planned for the concourses and approximately 75 Delta gate areas. The MAC is investing $182.5 million of its own funds into the overall project, with Delta, MSP's dominant carrier, contributing $60 million. No taxpayer funds will be used.

"We're proud to work with and have the support of Delta to deliver an expansive interior makeover that will create an exceptional airport experience for Delta passengers as they make their way from security checkpoints to their gates," said Brian Ryks, the airport commission's CEO.

MAC and Delta officials said at a news conference Thursday they remain bullish about post-pandemic travel demand. Jeannine Ashworth, Delta's vice president of airport operations for MSP, noted the Atlanta-based airline continues to add flights from Minnesota, including Dublin, Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean, and Cozumel, Mexico, next year.

Officials said there will be little disruption to flight activity during the renovations, since much of the work will be done during overnight hours. Delta's gates will remain open during the construction.

The renovation will be parsed in three phases. Work on Concourses D and F began in October, and the renovation of Concourse C begins in February. Improvements on Concourses A, B, G and the skyway bridge connecting Concourses C and G are scheduled for 2025.

Here are some changes that MSP travelers will notice:

Terrazzo flooring in passenger corridors in Concourses A, C, D and G, with new carpet in Concourses B and F.

New wall finishes, including granite in public corridors and tile in Data gate areas.

Brighter LED lighting in concourse walkways and gate areas.

Technology upgrades for flight and gate information screens.

New gate seating with power outlets.

The interior renovation will span 378,000 square feet, and incorporate many of the design changes the MAC has made during its expansion of the ticketing lobby and baggage claim areas, as well as Concourse G's modernization between gates G17 and G22.

Frequent travelers are familiar with seemingly constant construction at MSP, particularly in Terminal 1. The MAC has invested more than $1 billion in upgrades from "curb to gate" since 2016.