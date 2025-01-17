MSP Airport baggage claim features a ’very Minnesota’ quirk

While obnoxious buzzers sound at many airports across the country to audibly warn travelers when a carousel is about to start up, eight bird sounds — loons, chickadees, cardinals, blue jays and even snowbirds in a nod to those who spend the coldest months in warmer climates — play in rotation over the sound system at MSP to announce that luggage will soon arrive. In concert, colorful scenes replicating the northern lights dance on a video screen while lights on the ceiling imitate a water reflection.