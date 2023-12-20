A man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a Mack truck and a minivan on a highway in Morrison County in central Minnesota.

The State Patrol identified the victim as Paul Yetzer, 83, of Hillman, Minn.

Yetzer was heading west on Hwy. 10 in a Chrysler Pacifica. Yetzer was approaching 180th Street in Pike Creek Township when he braked suddenly and made a sharp left turn toward a median crossover, the State Patrol said.

His minivan was struck in the driver's side door by a Mack truck that also was heading west on Hwy. 10, the patrol said.

Yetzer, who was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened about 10:12 a.m., died at the scene, the patrol said.

The truck driver, a 62-year-old man from Fosston, Minn., was not seriously hurt, the patrol said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Roads were dry at the time of the crash, the patrol said.