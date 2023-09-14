A motorcyclist collided with a car at an intersection south of Duluth and was killed, officials said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday about 25 miles southwest of Duluth at County roads 61 and 4 in Mahtowa Township, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said.

A car was turning from County Road 4 onto southbound County Road 61 and was hit by the motorcycle as it head north on County Road 61, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. The car's driver suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Officials have yet to release the identity of either person involved in the crash.