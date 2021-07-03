A 40-year-old St. Paul man died Friday afternoon in a minivan-motorcycle crash in Newport, southeast of St. Paul in Washington County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

William Moua was on a motorcycle that rear-ended a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan about 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 near Glen Road, the patrol said. Moua, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The minivan's driver, Breanna Heron, 29, of Cottage Grove, and three of her four passengers were not hurt, the patrol said. A fourth passenger, Lilly Anna Graves, 7, of Cottage Grove, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of noncritical injuries. All were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

ALEX CHHITH