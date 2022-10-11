Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcycle collision with a deer southeast of Hastings shortly after sunset left a passenger dead and the operator seriously injured, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in Ravenna Township at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.

The passenger, a female, died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. The motorcycle operator was being treated at Regions Hospital. Their identities have yet to be released.