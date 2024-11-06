Most incumbents lead Minnesota’s nine contested judicial elections

In a rare open judicial race in northeastern Minnesota, two candidates went head-to-head this November after prevailing in a five-way primary in the Sixth Judicial District. Gunnar Johnson spent much of his career working for the state Attorney General’s Office in northeastern Minnesota and as city attorney for Duluth. He currently works in private practice. The other candidate is Shawn Reed, who worked on contract for the city of Hermantown after college and as a partner and shareholder in three law firms, currently practicing out of his own firm, Bray & Reed, Ltd. With 70% of precincts reporting, Reed was ahead by 8 percentage points.