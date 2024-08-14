Gunnar Johnson, Shawn Reed survive tight primary in northeast Minnesota judicial race

DULUTH — Gunnar Johnson and Shawn Reed advanced to the general election Tuesday in a tight judicial primary race between five northeastern Minnesota attorneys.
The two lawyers will face off in November to fill the role currently held by outgoing Judge Dale Harris.
It’s the rare judicial race without an incumbent on the ballot. The Sixth District opening was set in motion when longtime Judge Dale Harris, who is chambered in Duluth but covers St. Louis, Carlton, Cook and Lake counties, announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of his term. More often, retirements occur midterm and judges are appointed by the governor.
Johnson, 56, is Duluth’s former city attorney and currently with Overom Law Office. He secured the most votes — 6,545 — but not by much. Shawn Reed, 53, was a few hundred votes shy but also advances with 6,198 votes. He is in private practice with Bray & Reed. Both have been practicing law for decades.
Peter Raukar was in third place with 5,834 votes and will not advance to the November ballot.
Johnson, who has raced in the Iditarod, said he wants to finish his career in public service; Reed, who was a top three finalist for judge under Gov. Mark Dayton, has said he is interested in the positive changes that a judge can make in people’s lives.
Early evening voters at a West Duluth precinct were well-versed in the judicial candidates — for better or worse. Molly Rathke said that in doing her homework on each of the candidates, there was little information to differentiate their public profiles. They all just seem like good people, she said.
“It’s frustrating,” said Rathke. “How do you make an educated decision about it?”
Brooke Lunski, too, researched the candidates and couldn’t decide who was best for the community. All of the candidates seemed to have the experience to do the job. She turned to people around her whose opinions and values she respected before voting for Gerald Wallace.
Sara Hill went for the candidate she feels has the most experience — someone she has personally seen do good works within the community. She didn’t share her pick.
Larry Anstett wasn’t alone when he said he skipped the backside of the ballot. Judgeships have become partisan, he said, and called for a return to the blindfold and even scales represented by Lady Justice.
“That’s the way it should be,” he said.
