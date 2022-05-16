More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: AM sun, PM rain; high 69
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 17
World
Schools, offices close in Tehran as sandstorm hits Iran
Schools and government offices closed in the Iranian capital on Tuesday and elsewhere in the country after yet another sandstorm blanketed Tehran, state TV reported.
World
Heavy rains trigger floods in northeast India, killing 11
At least 11 people have died in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in India's remote northeast region, officials said Tuesday.
Nation
Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico
Lightning sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest Monday but the thunderstorms brought welcome rain to the monster blaze that's been churning for a month in New Mexico and is now the state's largest in recorded history.
Nation
Deputy stands trial after SC women drowned in police van
A deputy charged in the deaths of two women who drowned in a locked police van in 2018 ignored barricades and drove into rapidly rising floodwaters against advice from his supervisors and officials on the South Carolina highway, a prosecutor said Monday.