City election officials on Friday reported a large number of residents taking advantage of early voting for the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

The city recorded 2,827 ballots cast in the first 10 days of early voting, a running tally that the officials described as "a high number."

By comparison, the municipal elections in 2017 had slightly fewer early ballots cast, 2,641, after the first 10 days.

The 2020 general election drew 5,373 early voters in the first 10 days. However, that number not only was fueled by a presidential contest but by residents choosing to be cautious amid a pandemic and not get in lines or congregate closely in voting venues all across the city on Election Day.

Of the 2021 total over the first 10 days, 2,376 were cast in person, 448 by mail and three by other methods. More than 8,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to Minneapolis voters this election year.

Interest in this off-year election appears to be high, particularly in the wake of heated debate over the role of policing in the city and Mayor Jacob Frey being up for re-election for the first time since the death of George Floyd and the sometimes violent civil unrest that followed.

There are two City Charter amendment ballot questions being put up for consideration. One is whether to replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that would combine public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach to be determined by the mayor and the City Council.

The other proposes designating the mayor as the city's "chief executive" who must "direct and supervise" most city departments. It describes the City Council as the "legislative body."

Minneapolis residents this fall are using ranked-choice voting to choose three preferences each for mayor and members of the City Council, Board of Estimate and Taxation, and Park and Recreation Board.

Early voting continues and can be done in person at 980 E. Hennepin Av., Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with extended hours including weekends in the final days before Election Day. Visit vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/vote-early-in-person for complete hours and more information.

To vote early by mail, voters can request an absentee ballot. Visit vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/vote-by-mail for an absentee ballot application.

