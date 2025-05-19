More storms take aim at central US, where many are digging out from tornado damage

LONDON, Ky. — More severe storms were expected to roll across the central U.S. this week following the weather-related deaths of more than two dozen people and a devastating Kentucky tornado.
The National Weather Service said a ''multitude of hazardous weather'' would impact the U.S. over the next several days — from thunderstorms and potentially baseball-sized hail on the Plains, to heavy mountain snow in the West and dangerous heat in the South.
Areas at risk of thunderstorms include communities in Kentucky and Missouri that were hit by Friday's tornadoes.
In London, Kentucky, people whose houses were destroyed scrambled Sunday to put tarps over salvageable items or haul them away for safe storage, said Zach Wilson. His parents' house was in ruins, their belongings scattered.
''We're trying the hardest to get anything that looks of value and getting it protected, especially pictures and papers and things like that,'' he said.
Here's the latest on the recent storms, some tornado history and where to look out for the next weather impacts.
Deadly storms claim dozens of lives
At least 19 people were killed and 10 seriously injured in Kentucky, where a tornado on Friday damaged hundreds of homes and tossed vehicles in southeastern Laurel County. 0fficials said the death toll could rise and that three people remained in critical condition Sunday.