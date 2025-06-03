What to know about fatal shooting of 'King of the Hill' actor Jonathan Joss as co-stars pay tribute

HOUSTON — What prompted the fatal shooting of Jonathan Joss, a Native American voice actor best known for his work on the animated television series ''King of the Hill,'' remained unclear on Tuesday.
While Joss' husband has claimed the person who killed the actor yelled ''violent homophobic slurs'' before opening fire, San Antonio police have said they've found ''no evidence whatsoever to indicate that Mr. Joss' murder was related to his sexual orientation.'' Police did not respond to multiple emails on Tuesday seeking additional information on the cause of the shooting.
Since Joss' killing, friends, actors Joss worked with and fans have honored the actor's memory with tributes and fond remembrances.
Here's what to know about Joss, his career and his shooting:
Who was Joss?
Joss, 59, grew up in San Antonio and graduated from the communications and theater program at Our Lady of the Lake University in 1990.
Joss was best known as the voice of John Redcorn, a Native American character on the popular ''King of the Hill'' animated series, which ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2008. A reboot of the show, which Joss had already worked on, is set to start in August.
Joss also had a recurring role on the television show ''Parks and Recreation,'' playing Chief Ken Hotate. He appeared in two episodes of the series ''Tulsa King'' in 2022.