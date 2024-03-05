BASKETBALL • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul Academy 74, Heritage Christian 62
CLASS 4A
Section 8 • play-in
• Sartell 57, Elk River 54
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • play-in
• St. Paul Como Park 65, Simley 56
Section 4 • play-in
• Mpls. Edison 68, Mpls Henry 65
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Lake City 65, Pine Island 42
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 69, La Crescent 49
Section 4 play-in
• LILA 88, St. Paul Washington 84
Section 5 • play-in
• Hiawatha Coll. 67, Providence Acad. 65
• Metro Prep 79, Howard Lake-W-W 72
• Rockford 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44
• Watertown-Mayer 65, Eagle Ridge 47
Section 7 • first round
• Barnum 58, Hinckley-Finlayson 55
• Crosby-Ironton 87, Mesabie East 48
• Duluth Marshall 83, Two Harbors 76
• Esko 96, International Falls 43
• Moose Lake/Willow River 81, Proctor 57
• Pequot Lakes 85, Aitkin 49
• Staples-Motley 85, Pierz 61
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Blooming Prairie 72, Kenyon-Wana. 47
• Kingsland 74, Southland 63
Section 4 • play-in
• Comm. of Peace 87, Hmong Acad. 26
Section 5 • play-in
• Long Prairie-GE 79, Laporte 46
• Mille Lacs 60, North Lakes 52
• St. John's Prep 56, Maple Lake 37
Section 6 • play-in
• Battle Lake 60, New York Mills 47
• Benson 78, Ortonville 59
• Breckenridge 67, Parkers Prairie 64
• Frazee 73, Lake Park-Audubon 58
Section 7 • first round
• Nashwauk-Keewatin 68, Bigfork 56
• Pillager 82, Greenway 27
• South Ridge 71, Floodwood 30
Section 8 • play-in
• Clearbook-Gonvick 76, Lake of the Woods 46
• Kittson Co. Central 71, Badger/G-MR 33
• Northome-Kelliher 78, Blackduck 67
• Stephen-Argyle 68, Climax/Fisher 63
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • semifinals
• Glencoe-SL 64, Tri-City United 59
• Waterville-E-M 55, NRHEG 43
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • semifinals
• Buffalo Lake-H-S 86, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 62
• Springfield 61, ML/GHEC/T 55