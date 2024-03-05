BASKETBALL • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Paul Academy 74, Heritage Christian 62

CLASS 4A

Section 8 • play-in

• Sartell 57, Elk River 54

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • play-in

• St. Paul Como Park 65, Simley 56

Section 4 • play-in

• Mpls. Edison 68, Mpls Henry 65

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Lake City 65, Pine Island 42

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 69, La Crescent 49

Section 4 play-in

• LILA 88, St. Paul Washington 84

Section 5 • play-in

• Hiawatha Coll. 67, Providence Acad. 65

• Metro Prep 79, Howard Lake-W-W 72

• Rockford 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44

• Watertown-Mayer 65, Eagle Ridge 47

Section 7 • first round

• Barnum 58, Hinckley-Finlayson 55

• Crosby-Ironton 87, Mesabie East 48

• Duluth Marshall 83, Two Harbors 76

• Esko 96, International Falls 43

• Moose Lake/Willow River 81, Proctor 57

• Pequot Lakes 85, Aitkin 49

• Staples-Motley 85, Pierz 61

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Blooming Prairie 72, Kenyon-Wana. 47

• Kingsland 74, Southland 63

Section 4 • play-in

• Comm. of Peace 87, Hmong Acad. 26

Section 5 • play-in

• Long Prairie-GE 79, Laporte 46

• Mille Lacs 60, North Lakes 52

• St. John's Prep 56, Maple Lake 37

Section 6 • play-in

• Battle Lake 60, New York Mills 47

• Benson 78, Ortonville 59

• Breckenridge 67, Parkers Prairie 64

• Frazee 73, Lake Park-Audubon 58

Section 7 • first round

• Nashwauk-Keewatin 68, Bigfork 56

• Pillager 82, Greenway 27

• South Ridge 71, Floodwood 30

Section 8 • play-in

• Clearbook-Gonvick 76, Lake of the Woods 46

• Kittson Co. Central 71, Badger/G-MR 33

• Northome-Kelliher 78, Blackduck 67

• Stephen-Argyle 68, Climax/Fisher 63

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • semifinals

• Glencoe-SL 64, Tri-City United 59

• Waterville-E-M 55, NRHEG 43

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • semifinals

• Buffalo Lake-H-S 86, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 62

• Springfield 61, ML/GHEC/T 55