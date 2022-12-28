Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim could break both the school's career rushing record and single-season rushing record against Syracuse on Thursday in the Pinstripe Bowl. A look at where he ranks in several rushing categories.

Career rushing yards

1. Darrell Thompson, 1986-89, 4,654

2. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2018-22, 4,597

3. Rodney Smith, 2015-19, 4,122

4. Laurence Maroney, 2003-05, 3,933

5. Thomas Hamner, 1996-99, 3,810

6. Marion Barber III, 2001-04, 3,276

7. Chris Darkins, 1992-95, 3,235

8. Marion Barber, 1977-80, 3,094

9. David Cobb, 2011-14, 2,893

10. Tellis Redmon, 1999-2001, 2,481

Single-season rushing yards

1. David Cobb, 2014, 1,626

2. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2022, 1,594

3. Laurence Maroney, 2005, 1,464

4. Chris Darkins, 1994, 1,443

5. Thomas Hamner, 1999, 1,426

Career rushing TDs

1. Ibrahim 52

2. Thompson 40

3. Marion Barber III 35

4. Marion Barber 34

5. Mitch Leidner 32

Other records by Ibrahim

Single-season

Total touchdowns: 19 (2022, tied for first with Gary Russell in 2005)

Total points: 114 (2022, tied for first with Russell in 2005)

100-yard rushing games: 10 (2022)

Rushing yardage per game: 153.7 (2020)

Career

Rushing touchdowns: 52

Total touchdowns: 52

100-yard rushing games: 24

200-yard rushing games: 5

Consecutive 200-yard rushing games: 2 (shared with Terry Jackson)

Consecutive 100-yard rushing games: 19

Most rushing touchdowns in a game: 4 (Oct. 30, 2020, at Maryland and Nov. 7, 2021, at Illinois, record is shared with others)

Most career bowl game rushing yards: 364 (two games)

Other honors for Ibrahim

East-West Shrine Bowl (2023)

AP second-team All-America (2022)

FWAA second-team All-America (2022)

Walter Camp second-team All-America (2022)

All-Big Ten first team (2022, coaches and media)

Big Ten Running Back of the Year (2020)

All-Big Ten first team (2020, coaches and media)

AP third-team All-America (2020)