A man dashed out of his vehicle on a west metro highway and into the bone-chilling cold Monday afternoon to rescue a driver whose box truck plunged into the icy Crow River below, officials said.

The spontaneous drama unfolded on and beneath Hwy. 101 in Rogers, the State Patrol said.

Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said the 25-year-old truck driver was heading north on Hwy. 101 about 3:15 p.m. when he "struck the right guardrail and sign, veered to the left, striking the left guardrail and launching down into the river."

Frankfurth said described a 46-year-old man from Otsego as "a good Samaritan [who] assisted the male driver out of the vehicle."

The man was one of several vehicle occupants who parked on the shoulders and clambered down toward the river in an effort to help James Nahl, of Fridley, whose vehicle landed on its wheels with the cab above the surface.

The truck driver, his vehicle's only occupant, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what the lieutenant described as minor injuries.

The National Weather Service said the air temperature was 0 degrees at that time in western Hennepin County.