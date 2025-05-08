Mize and Torkelson spark Tigers to 10-2 romp over Rockies in 1st game of doubleheader

DENVER — Casey Mize pitched six effective innings, Spencer Torkelson had three RBIs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Andy Ibáñez had two hits and two RBIs for AL Central-leading Detroit, which won for the sixth time in seven games. Trey Sweeney had two hits and scored twice.
Mize (6-1) struck out eight in his fourth consecutive win. He permitted one run and three hits while moving into a tie with Yankees left-hander Max Fried for the most wins in the majors.
Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-5) was charged with nine runs — five earned — and 11 hits in three innings.
The last-place Rockies finished with three errors and four hits.
Detroit broke it open with five runs in the second. Gleyber Torres hit an RBI single and Torkelson made it 7-0 with a two-run double.
Sweeney and Justyn-Henry Malloy each hit an RBI single in the third.
Alan Trejo and Hunter Goodman each hit a sacrifice fly for Colorado in its fifth straight loss.