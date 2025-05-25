Elly De La Cruz homers, drives in 4 runs as Reds hold off Cubs 6-4 to snap 4-game skid

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-4 Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.
Justin Turner and Carson Kelly homered as the Cubs had a three-game winning streak snapped. Kelly came into the game in the fifth inning after catcher Miguel Amaya suffered a left oblique strain.
De La Cruz and the Reds struck quickly in the first. After Santiago Espinal drew a walk with one out, De La Cruz lined a fastball by Colin Rea (3-1) into the seats in right-center for a 2-0 lead.
The dynamic 23-year old shortstop added a two-run base hit to center in the fifth inning to extend the Reds' advantage to 5-1.
The top of the Reds' order went 5 for 11 and accounted for five runs scored.
Emilio Pagán got his 13th save in 15 opportunities.
Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott (4-0) allowed only one run in six innings. The solo shot by Turner was the first homer the left-hander had allowed in 23 2/3 innings and 100 batters.
Rea, who had allowed only 10 runs (nine earned) in seven previous starts this season, gave up six runs in five innings.