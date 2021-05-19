Police in Inver Grove Heights are searching for a man who has not been seen for three weeks, but whose vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash just before he went missing.

Kayode Naheem Awode was last spotted on April 28 at the Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington. But his vehicle, a black Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate 591-UZU was involved in a crash about 12:10 p.m. that day on northbound Nicollet Avenue at the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 494, Richfield police said.

Awode's Camry hit another vehicle and drove away from the scene, said police spokeswoman Elisa Nordby. It was unknown if Awode was the driver.

An alert issued Tuesday by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension indicated the hit-and-run crash occurred on May 1. Norby confirmed the crash happened April 28.

Awode, of Inver Grove Heights, had no phone, money or identification with him when he vanished, the alert said. He has ties to the Moorhead area, but it is unknown where he would be heading, the BCA said.

"Authorities and family are concerned for his well-being," the BCA said.

Awode, 28, stands 5 feet 11 inches and has black hair and brown eyes. Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768