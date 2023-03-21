Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A missing Bloomington man has been found and is safe, police said Monday night.

Aaron Heikkila, 37, was reported missing by his family on Saturday. They said they hadn't heard from him in a few days.

Heikkila had left all his possessions in his apartment and was likely traveling in a white Subaru Crosstrek, police said.

In a Twitter post, Bloomington police thanked the public for their help.