More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Loons
Loons slip out with 1-1 tie in snowy home opener vs. Red Bulls
In the March chill and with snow covering Allianz field, Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored for the Loons in the 18th minute off Franco Fragapane's corner kick.
West Metro
Plane crash near Eden Prairie airport sends 3 to the hospital
The plane was "fully engulfed in flames," and Eden Prairie police and fire crews responded.
High Schools
Saturday's roundup: Orono wins section semi with a half-second to spare
The Spartans will take on Benilde-St. Margaret's for a spot in the boys basketball state tournament.
www.startribune.com
Minnetonka defeats Edina to win 2A championship
Minnetonka won 2-1 against Edina to earn the 2A state hockey championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Gophers
Gophers men trounce Michigan State in Big Ten hockey semifinal
The victory gives them a date with Michigan on Saturday in the conference title game next weekend in a rematch from last year's final.