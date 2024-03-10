Tamiea, 14, is a kind, caring and engaging teen who likes helping others and would like to be a chef when she gets older.

She has a great sense of humor and will make you laugh with her jokes. Tamiea enjoys cooking, swimming, arts and crafts and watching scary movies. She also enjoys reading, going for walks and playing with dogs.

Tamiea has all sorts of fun animal facts to share and loves going to school. She hopes to attend college in the future. In addition, Tamiea loves fashion, accessories, shopping and experimenting with makeup and her hair.

Tamiea likes to eat spicy foods, including hot wings, spicy chips and spicy ramen, and also enjoys eating sushi. She'd like to travel and become involved with activities like singing, dancing and gymnastics. Tamiea would like to be in a loving home with a dog.

Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.



