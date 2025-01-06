Minnesota’s top cannabis regulator Charlene Briner stepping down

The move comes just weeks after the OCM abandoned its first lottery for people seeking cannabis business licenses — a key step toward opening the state’s recreational marijuana market — after a Ramsey County judge delayed it amid a slew of lawsuits filed by social equity applicants who said they were unfairly denied entrance. The OCM announced in December that it would instead proceed with new lotteries for social equity and regular licenses later this spring. Social equity licenses are intended to help people negatively affected by cannabis prohibition, veterans and those living in high-poverty areas compete with better-funded entrepreneurs to enter the market.