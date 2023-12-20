Leslie Fhima may have fallen short of snagging "The Golden Bachelor," but that's not stopping other Minnesotans from seeking love on the airwaves.

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minn, will compete in the 28th season of "The Bachelor," which starts Jan. 22 on ABC.

According to the network, Kent has a big family and grew up on a Christmas tree farm. Becker's Patriot News reports that she currently lives in San Diego. The newspaper also shared that she gained 40,000 followers on TikTok after posting videos about her hearing loss.

Kent and 31 other women will be competing for the heart of Joey Graziadei, a teaching tennis pro who finished as a runner-up in Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette."