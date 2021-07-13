The Zach Parise and Ryan Suter era with the Wild is over.

After signing the two to identical 13-year, $98 million contracts nine years ago to revitalize the franchise, the Wild cut ties with both players Tuesday by announcing it will buy out the remainder of each's contract.

Parise and Suter had four seasons left on their deals.

"Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild's success over the past nine years and we'll always be grateful for their many contributions," General Manager Bill Guerin said in a statement. "There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup."

"I want to thank Zach and Ryan for everything they did for our organization over the past nine seasons, both on and off the ice," owner Craig Leipold said in the statement. "They were tremendous ambassadors for our team and helped us win a lot of games. I wish them nothing but the best going forward."

These moves create about $10 million in cap space for the Wild next season, but the savings decrease after that. The cap hit for each buyout increases to approximately $6 million the following season and $7 million for 2023-24 and 2024-25 – the last two seasons of their contracts. The Wild will then carry a charge of about $833,000 for each player for four more seasons.

Aside from opening up some cap space, especially for next season, the decision to move on from Parise and Suter also gives the Wild more flexibility with its protection list for the upcoming expansion draft. Since both players had no-movement clauses in their contracts, they had to be protected from Seattle. Now, the Wild can use those spots on other players – like defenseman Matt Dumba, who might have been vulnerable otherwise.

The Wild went 354-237-74 and tied for the eighth-most points in the NHL with 782 during the nine seasons Parise and Suter played for the team, with the Wild advancing to the playoffs eight times.

Parise had 400 points in 558 regular-season games and is the franchise leader in power play goals, is second in game-winning goals and third in points and goals (199).

As for Suter, he recorded 369 points in 656 regular-season games and is the franchise leader in points, assists (314) and time on ice among defensemen.

