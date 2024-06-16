PHOENIX — Chicago scored its first run after what appeared to be an intentional balk, Lenyn Sosa hit a three-run homer and the White Sox picked up a rare road win with a 9-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Erick Fedde (5-1) was sharp, allowing two runs on eight hits in six innings with six strikeouts.

Chicago had plenty of pop a night after managing one run in the series opener, finishing with with four homers and 12 hits.

Andrew Vaughn homered and had three RBIs, Korey Lee hit a two-run shot and Paul DeJong had a solo homer in the White Sox's seventh win in 31 road games.

The Diamondbacks gave them a boost in the third inning with what may have been an intentional balk by Thyago Vieira (0-1).

With Martín Maldonado on second, the Arizona right-hander threw several pitches in the dirt, prompting manager Torey Lovullo to make a mound visit. Lovullo appeared to tell Vieira to drop the ball and he did before the next pitch, moving the slow-running Maldonado to third on the balk. Vaughn followed with single, easily scoring Maldonado.

DeJong put the White Sox hit a homer to the pool deck in right-center the following inning and Vaughn made it 4-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth. Sosa hit his second homer of the season the seventh inning and Lee hit his sixth in the ninth.

Plate umpire Nick Mahrley ejected Lovullo in the eighth inning for arguing about several borderline strike calls against the Diamondbacks.

Fedde left with the lead in his previous four starts, yet received a no-decision in each.

The Diamondbacks jumped on the Chicago right-hander out of the gate when Ketel Marte followed Corbin Carroll's leadoff double with run-scoring single. Fedde worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the second inning and gave up a sacrifice fly to Joc Pederson in the fifth.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Diamondbacks: OF Alek Thomas is expected to join Triple-A Reno on a rehab assignment next week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Drew Thorpe (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-4, 6.58) in Sunday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB