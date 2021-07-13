Zach Parise

Parise leaves the Wild as one of the most prolific scorers in franchise history, but also a player who showcased a tremendous level of competitiveness while battling several injuries. Maybe the only lingering question around his tenure with the Wild is what would have happened if he had suffered slightly fewer of them. In six of his seven seasons in New Jersey, Praise played either 81 or 82 regular season games, but with the Wild those numbers dipped, as he averaged 62 games per season.

Stats (franchise rank)

Points: 400 (third)

Goals: 199 (third)

Power play goals: 69 (first)

Assists: 201 (eighth)

Time on ice: 10,247 minutes (sixth)

Ryan Suter

One of the top scoring defensemen in the NHL during his time with the Wild, Suter was one of the most dependable presences on the ice in franchise history, as his eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances from 2012 to 2020 can attest. Maybe the clearest mark of Suter's stability is his 656 games played over the past nine seasons, the third-highest number among NHL defensemen over that stretch.

Stats (franchise rank)

Points: 369 (fourth)

Assists: 314 (second)

Plus/minus: 62 (second)

Games: 656 (fourth)

Time on ice: 17,731 (second)