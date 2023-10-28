WASHINGTON – The Wild couldn't blame their start; that was actually a bright spot.

Their defending improved, too, and momentum was on their side.

But that doesn't mean the Wild's latest loss was inexplicable.

They were upended 3-2 in a shootout by the Capitals on Friday at Capital One Arena because of a rough night for their special teams.

Washington scored shorthanded and on the power play, while the Wild blanked on back-to-back power plays after a successful coach's challenge kept the Capitals within a goal.

John Carlson was the only player to convert in the shootout (seven rounds) after a scoreless but not goalless overtime: Marco Rossi had his second goal of the evening overturned because of goaltender interference from Marcus Foligno. Before that, the Wild finally erased that pesky one-goal deficit on a Ryan Hartman breakaway just 1:16 into the third period.

This loss sunk the Wild to 3-3-2: They've dropped consecutive games and four of their last five.

They'll finish this three-game road trip Sunday at New Jersey.

Former Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper picked up 39 saves, while Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome capitalized in regulation against Marc-Andre Fleury in the goalie's first start in eight days; Fleury finished with 30 saves and remains at 545 career wins (seven away from passing Patrick Roy to become the second-winningest goaltender in NHL history).

For the first time since their third game of the season, the Wild led 1-0.

Only 2:17 into the first period, a one-time pass from Foligno met Rossi in stride, and Rossi polished off the breakaway with a blistering shot for his third goal — the start of an effective night for the rookie, who kept pressure applied throughout his shifts.

But that advantage for the Wild didn't make it out of the period.

At 9:49, Wilson wired in a shot off the rush while the Capitals were on the penalty kill. Then with 2:46 to go, Alex Ovechkin fed Strome for an uncontested tap-in at the back post amid a breakdown in Wild coverage.

The second period was an eyesore for the Wild the night before when they were throttled 6-2 in Philadelphia, and although the Wild kept Washington scoreless in the middle frame, they had a different issue: their power play.

After Ovechkin pounced on a strange carom and buried the puck behind an unsuspecting Fleury at 10:58, the Wild challenged the play to check for offside — their first coach's challenge of the season — and their instincts were right.

Ovechkin preceded the puck into the offensive zone after he bobbled the puck at the blue line; that returned Ovechkin to 824 career goals, 70 shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time record. Still, Ovechkin's 27 goals in 46 contests against Fleury are the most he's tallied vs. any goalie in his career.

Back to 2-1, the Wild had a glorious opportunity to tie the game on two straight power plays, but the Wild whiffed on both looks. Overall, they went 0-for-5 after having 12 shots denied and slipped to a grim 4-for-30 this season.

One of those chances came in the third period after Hartman posted his fifth goal on a backhand he slid by Kuemper; Hartman is tied with Joel Eriksson Ek for the most goals on the Wild.

As for the Capitals power play, they were 1-for-3 after the Wild snuffed out their last try later in the third period.