WASHINGTON – Daemon Hunt started the Wild's road trip on standby.

By stop No. 2, the defenseman was upgraded to the lineup.

Hunt made his NHL debut on Friday at Washington, becoming the latest Wild prospect to get an opportunity to showcase his development.

"It's honestly really surreal," Hunt said earlier in the week of being called up to join the Wild. "Just driving up here from Des Moines, reality really starts to kick in. Yeah, I'm just really happy to be here."

Hunt, 21, was beckoned from the minors Monday to give the Wild an extra skater before their upcoming trip.

That's also how Dakota Mermis found himself on the roster before injury ushered Mermis into action, the defenseman scoring two goals in his first five games of the season.

But another deficit to the blue line isn't how Hunt ended up playing.

After an ugly 6-2 loss the night before at Philadelphia, the Wild felt their forwards could handle the workload if they went with an extra defenseman in place of a 12th forward because "we didn't show up for the majority of that hockey," coach Dean Evason said.

Jujhar Khaira, who logged a game-low 8 minutes, 5 seconds, was scratched, but Evason said the decision wasn't performance-based.

"Nope," Evason explained, "because we'd sit the whole team and in particular our top guys. We would be sitting them first. So, no, it had nothing to do with that. We just wanted to get a switch."

A third-round draft pick by the Wild in 2020, Hunt is in his second pro season.

He had two goals and nine assists through 59 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League last season, and that's where he returned after a hit in the Wild's first preseason game ended his training camp early.

"It definitely was frustrating, but that's over and done with," Hunt said. "I had no side effects with my concussion there. I'm ready to go now."

With Iowa, Hunt is on the power play and penalty kill. The two-way defenseman loves to factor into the offense but feels he's at his best when he's a tough defender to match up against.

"I have high expectations for myself," Hunt said, "and I did believe I could be the next guy to get up here."