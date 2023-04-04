Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Pavel Dorofeyev, Golden Knights: The winger scored twice and capitalized in the shootout.

2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger had a goal and an assist.

3. Reilly Smith, Golden Knights: The winger tallied the decisive goal in the shootout after posting an assist in regulation.

By the numbers

10 Playoff berths for the Wild in their past 11 seasons.

30 Goals by Boldy in his second NHL season.

35 Seconds left in the third period when Dorofeyev wired in the tying goal.