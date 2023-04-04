GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Pavel Dorofeyev, Golden Knights: The winger scored twice and capitalized in the shootout.
2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger had a goal and an assist.
3. Reilly Smith, Golden Knights: The winger tallied the decisive goal in the shootout after posting an assist in regulation.
By the numbers
10 Playoff berths for the Wild in their past 11 seasons.
30 Goals by Boldy in his second NHL season.
35 Seconds left in the third period when Dorofeyev wired in the tying goal.
