Mason Shaw's season is over.

The winger suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Saturday night at Vegas and will be sidelined for the rest of the Wild's season.

This is the fourth ACL tear Shaw has dealt with in his career, with three of those injuries coming after the Wild selected the forward with a fourth-round pick in 2017.

"Everybody knows what he's gone through to get here and get to where he's at," coach Dean Evason said. "He'll be back. There's no question. It hit everybody pretty hard."

After being one of the final cuts at training camp, Shaw rejoined the team as a call-up and was eventually told he made the team for good. He compiled seven goals and 10 assists in 59 games before crashing awkwardly into the boards during the first period Saturday in the Wild's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

"He did everything and anything to play in the National Hockey League," Evason said, "and he will again."

Sam Steel will sub into the Wild lineup on Monday in the rematch with Vegas at Xcel Energy Center with Shaw out.

Steel will play on the top line, with Marcus Foligno moving alongside Frederick Gaudreau and Oskar Sundqvist. Brandon Duhaime will slide into the spot Shaw had next to Connor Dewar and Ryan Reaves.

Kirill Kaprizov remains on the mend from a lower-body injury suffered March 6 at Winnipeg, but he has resumed skating.

"He's progressing," Evason said.

Filip Gustavsson will be in net for the Wild, who can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Golden Knights. They can also lock up a spot if they get a point vs. Vegas and Nashville loses to Dallas in any fashion.

Projected lineup:

Sam Steel-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno-Frederick Gaudreau-Oskar Sundqvist

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers:

9-1-4: Record for Gustavsson in his last 14 appearances.

11: Points for Joel Eriksson Ek in his past nine games.

12: Goals for Matt Boldy in his last 11 games.

17: Different scorers for the Wild since Kirill Kaprizov exited the lineup.

30-0-2: Record for the Wild when they're leading after two periods.

About the Golden Knights:

Vegas has only a one-point lead atop the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is second and Edmonton is third, just two points behind first place. A regulation win on Monday would give the Golden Knights a four-point cushion over the Wild. On the road, Vegas is 24-7-6. Overall, the team is 7-2-1 in the last 10 games.