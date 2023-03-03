Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored twice, the second time in three games he's provided all the Wild's offense.
2. Thatcher Demko, Canucks: The goaltender totaled 34 saves.
3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goalie stopped 21 shots while recording his third consecutive victory.
By the numbers
1 Power play goal by Vancouver after the Wild went 12 games without allowing one to tie the franchise record.
8 Game-opening goals for Kaprizov, which is tops on the Wild.
18 Multi-goal games by Kaprizov to tie for the third most in team history.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Victory over Gentry Academy vaults Hill-Murray into boys hockey state tournament
The Pioneers, with a record of 14-13-1, will make their 33rd appearance at state.
Sports
Mikal Bridges helps Nets rally to stun Celtics, 115-105
Mikal Bridges scored 38 points and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 28-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics 115-105 on Friday night.
Vikings
Vikings get hands-on during quarterback combine interviews
Not only does Kevin O'Connell prefer a face-to-face evaluation process, he also got footballs into prospects' hands.
High Schools
Orono sinks Delano for berth in the 1A boys hockey state tournament
The Spartans are back for their 10th time and their first since winning the title in 2018.
Sports
Paolo Banchero scores 31 points, Magic beat Hornets 117-106
Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and finally got a couple of shots to drop from long range to help the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-106 on Friday night.