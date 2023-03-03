Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored twice, the second time in three games he's provided all the Wild's offense.

2. Thatcher Demko, Canucks: The goaltender totaled 34 saves.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goalie stopped 21 shots while recording his third consecutive victory.

By the numbers

1 Power play goal by Vancouver after the Wild went 12 games without allowing one to tie the franchise record.

8 Game-opening goals for Kaprizov, which is tops on the Wild.

18 Multi-goal games by Kaprizov to tie for the third most in team history.