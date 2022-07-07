The Wild re-signed Jake Middleton to a three-year deal on the eve of the NHL draft in Montreal.

The 26-year-old defenseman gets a contract worth $7.35 million, for an average annual value of $2.45 million.

Middleton was acquired from San Jose at the trade deadline for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen; the Sharks also got a fifth-round draft pick. He had a goal and four assists in 21 regular season games for the Wild, usually paired with captain Jared Spurgeon, and was a plus-7.

In the six-game playoff series with the Blues, Middleton led the Wild with a plus-6 rating and blocked 11 shots.

Wild defensemen Jonas Brodin, Spurgeon, Alex Goligoski, Matt Dumba, Dmitry Kulikov, Jon Merrill and Calen Addison are all under contract through at least next season. The team's system is well-stocked with defensemen, especially after the Wild traded Kevin Fiala to the Kings last week and landed Gophers blueliner Brock Faber in the deal.