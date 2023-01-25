The Wild were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Tampa Bay continued its recent tear on home ice, picking up a 10th straight win at Amalie Arena on Tuesday after rallying 4-2 to hand the Wild a third consecutive loss at the end of their four-game road trip.

This was also the Lightning's first regulation victory against the Wild in nine meetings after the Wild went 7-0-1 over the last five years.

Steven Stamkos broke a 2-2 tie 14 minutes, 22 seconds into the third period when he banked the puck in off the Wild's Ryan Hartman, this after a pair of game-tying goals from Corey Perry.

Nikita Kucherov added an empty-net goal at 19:43.

A breakaway from Joel Eriksson Ek at 3:43 of the second gave the Wild their first lead and their eighth shorthanded goal, which is second in the NHL, but the Lightning retaliated on a Perry deflection at 9:44 just seconds after the Wild were back to full strength following a penalty kill.

Only 1:58 later, Kirill Kaprizov buried an Eriksson Ek rebound on the power play for his team-leading 27th goal. Kaprizov's 13 tallies on the power play are two away from Brian Rolston's 2005-06 record for most in a Wild season. Eriksson Ek is up to six points during a four-game point streak.

Again, Tampa Bay responded, this time on the power play when Perry connected on another redirect with 1:55 left in the second.

Overall, the Lightning went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and the Wild finished 1-for-4.

Marc-Andre Fleury posted 35 saves for the Wild; at the other end, Andrei Vasilevksiy made 34 stops.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.