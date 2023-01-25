Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Steven Stamkos, Lightning: The captain scored the final tiebreaker in the third period.

2. Corey Perry, Lightning: The winger had a pair of goals off deflections.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center delivered the Wild's first goal and then assisted on their second.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Losses by the Wild (regulation or extra time) over their last nine games.

6 Points for Eriksson Ek during his four-game point streak.

8 Shorthanded goals by the Wild, which is the second most in the NHL and tied for the franchise's highest total through 46 games.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.