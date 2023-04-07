7 p.m. vs. St. Louis Blues • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM
Wild update: The Wild are 2-1 vs. the Blues this season, their last win 8-5 at St. Louis on March 15. C Ryan Hartman has a team-high five points in the season series, including four goals. Since Nov. 19, the Wild have won 22 of 31 home games. Their 24 victories overall on home ice are tied for the second most in the Western Conference. RW Matt Boldy has 19 points in his last 13 games.
Blues update: The Blues have been eliminated from the playoffs. This is the first time they'll be idle since 2017-18, the season before they won the Stanley Cup. But St. Louis has been competitive lately. The Blues are 8-2-2 over their past 12 games. On Thursday, they outlasted the Rangers 3-2 in overtime.
