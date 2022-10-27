Wild gameday

6 p.m. at Ottawa Senators • Canadian Tire Centre • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild have scored at least three goals in all six games this season and 28 of their past 30 regular-season contests dating back to 2021-22. C Joel Eriksson Ek had a pair of goals in the 3-1 win at Montreal on Tuesday, the seventh multi-goal game of his career. LW Brandon Duhaime is on his first career goal streak after scoring in back-to-back games. Duhaime is also tied for the team lead in hits with 15. D Jake Middleton has a point in four games so far.

Senators update: Ottawa is on a four-game win streak, outscoring the opposition 22-11. LW Brady Tkachuk has four goals and five assists during a four-game point streak. C Shane Pinto has scored at least one goal in five consecutive games. The Wild won't face their former goaltender Cam Talbot; he's sidelined with an upper-body injury. In Talbot's absence, the Senators have relied on Anton Forsberg and Magnus Hellberg.