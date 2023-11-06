The Wild called up Nic Petan from Iowa of the AHL on Monday, giving them a spare forward before they left on a three-game New York road trip.

The 28-year-old Petan leads Iowa with 11 assists and 12 points in 10 games. He was also the team's leading scorer last season with 23 goals and 39 assists in 53 games.

He had a goal and two assists in 10 games for the Wild last season, and in 164 NHL games with the Wild, Canucks, Maple Leafs and Jets has seven goals and 26 assists. He has 253 points in 247 AHL games.

Petan was a second-round pick (43rd overall) in 2013 by Winnipeg. He signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild before the 2022-23 season.

The Wild play the Islanders on Tuesday, the Rangers on Thursday and Buffalo on Friday.