7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Montreal • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM
Wild update: The Wild return to St. Paul for a two-game homestand before going back on the road. In their first four home games, the Wild were outscored 23-16. The power play went 7-for-17. Over the last 14 games vs. the Canadiens, the Wild have 13 wins. C Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in the 3-1 win at Montreal last Tuesday.
Canadiens update: Since losing to the Wild a week ago, the Canadiens have won two in a row. They got by the Sabres 3-2 and upended the Blues 7-4. C Christian Dvorak scored his first career hat trick vs. St. Louis. LW Cole Caufield paces Montreal in goals with seven and is tied with C Nick Suzuki for the team lead in points (10). Overall, the Canadiens are 2-2 on the road.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Should Timberwolves bench a starter? Should Vikings be trading?
If the Timberwolves don't look more cohesive, host Michael Rand has a lineup suggestion to shake up things. Also, football writer Andrew Krammer on today's NFL trade deadline and the Vikings' success in the red zone.
Sports
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.
World
Qatar gives fans paid trips to sing at World Cup ceremony
Up to 1,600 fans of the teams that qualified for this year's World Cup are being recruited for an all expenses-paid trip to Qatar to sing in the opening ceremony and stay for at least two weeks promoting positive social media content about the soccer tournament and the host nation.
Loons
Souhan: Seeking 'magic unicorn,' Aurora hopes to blaze pro soccer trail
The Aurora would prefer a woman or a member of a minority group to be their new owner or lead investor, to align with their goals of promoting women, equality and equity in sports.
Business
Cyclone, absences threaten to dull Hong Kong finance meeting
A tropical storm and absences of VIP guests have cast a shadow over a financial conference meant to help Hong Kong restore its image as a financial hub and destination for business travel.