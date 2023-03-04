9 p.m. at Calgary Flames • Scotiabank Saddledome • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: Wild GM Bill Guerin said LW Brandon Duhaime is "doing OK" after leaving the 2-1 win at Vancouver on Thursday early following a fight, but Guerin thinks Duhaime won't play on Saturday. Guerin is hopeful RW Marcus Foligno suits up after Foligno missed the last game with a lower-body issue. The Wild are 7-0-1 during a season-high eight-game point streak. Their 18 one-goal wins are tied for third in the NHL. D Dakota Mermis was returned to Iowa in the American Hockey League.

Flames update: Calgary has dropped four in a row, with the Flames' last win Feb. 22 at Arizona. Overall, they're 3-4-3 in their last 10 games and currently out of a playoff spot. RW Tyler Toffoli leads the team in scoring with 53 points. Toffoli had two goals in the Flames' 5-3 victory over the Wild on Dec. 7 in Calgary. The Flames are 15-12-3 on home ice.