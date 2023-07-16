The Wild and Brandon Duhaime avoided salary arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.
Duhaime filed for salary arbitration earlier this month, and a hearing was set for Thursday. But like in most cases, they reached a resolution ahead of time.
Last season was Duhaime's second with the Wild, with the 26-year-old winger posting nine goals and an assist in 51 games.
A fourth-round draft pick by the Wild in 2016, Duhaime has 15 goals and 12 assists through 131 career games in the NHL. He's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz said he wanted another shot at Novak Djokovic. Said it would make winning a Wimbledon championship more special. Well, Alcaraz got his chance to face Djokovic. And he beat him.
Wild
Wild, Brandon Duhaime agree on one-year, $1.1 million contract
The 26-year-old winger will be an unrestricted free agent after next season.
Sports
Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agree to a 3-year, $41.25M deal, AP source says
Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed Sunday to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations.
Sports
McCutchen activated from injured by Pirates, who plan to give Priester debut Monday
Andrew McCutchen was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday as pitching prospect Quinn Priester was added to the taxi squad ahead of his likely major league debut Monday.
Sports
McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot
Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind Sunday for a 2-under 68 to win the Genesis Scottish Open, his first victory on Scottish soil, and take a load of confidence into the final major of the year.