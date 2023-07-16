The Wild and Brandon Duhaime avoided salary arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Duhaime filed for salary arbitration earlier this month, and a hearing was set for Thursday. But like in most cases, they reached a resolution ahead of time.

Last season was Duhaime's second with the Wild, with the 26-year-old winger posting nine goals and an assist in 51 games.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Wild in 2016, Duhaime has 15 goals and 12 assists through 131 career games in the NHL. He's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.